PM Imran wants Nawaz to get treatment abroad: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran wants Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

“Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for treatment as his condition is critical,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said quoting PM Imran Khan.

اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی نیوز کانفرنس اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی نیوز کانفرنس#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The special assistant said that the majority of the ministers were in favor of sending Nawaz to abroad for medical treatment.

“Government will not create any hurdle to prevent Nawaz from going abroad for treatment,” added Firdous Ashiq Awan.

While briefing media on other issues raised in the federal cabinet meeting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh apprised the cabinet of improvement in economic indicators.

The Finance Advisor further informed the meeting that due to the turnaround of the economy, the ultimate beneficiaries will be the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the improvement in economic indicators and performance of the economic team and also directed to disseminate information to public regarding these positive impacts.

She said Pakistan’s economic policies have restored the confidence of international financial institutions including the IMF.

The Prime Minister once again directed all provincial governments to expedite measures to control inflation and the prices of essential items.

