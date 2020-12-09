PM Imran calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections continue to surge

ISLAMABAD: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation.

Important decisions, including imposing smart lockdowns would be taken.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar yesterday warned of imposing tougher restrictions if violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) continues amid the second Covid-19 wave.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the NCOC, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned Covid-19 cases will go up if health guidelines are not adhered to, piling pressure on hospitals. Also Read: 2,963 coronavirus cases, 60 deaths reported in Pakistan Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 7.78 per cent in the past 24 hours. Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio at 21.80pc for a second day in row, followed by Hyderabad 19.3pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur 13.16pc, Rawalpindi 13.03pc, Peshawar 13.2pc, Abbottabad 11.82pc, Islamabad 6.28pc, Muzaffarabad 5.45pc, Quetta 4.15pc, Swat 4.23pc, Faisalabad 3.15pc, and Multan 2.1pc.

