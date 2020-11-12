ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved specific funding for the advance purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation on Thursday.

The health ministry, in a statement, said PM Imran has shown special interest in ensuring quality vaccines at the earliest and has approved specific funding in this regard.

The ministry said the government has developed a COVID-19 vaccine strategy in response to global best practices.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, under this strategy, the government has prioritized the groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine.

It said an expert committee on the Covid-19 vaccine has been working on technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, while talking in ARY News program ‘powerplay’ yesterday had confirmed that PM had approved funds to purchase the possible vaccines of COVID-19 in advance.

The funds were approved after the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination had written a letter to PM Imran Khan to seek permission for advance booking of coronavirus vaccines.

Earlier on Nov 4, it was learnt that the health ministry had recommended purchases of potential coronavirus vaccines under last-stage trials and allocation of $100 million funds for its advance booking.

The ministry recommended allocation of $100 million in funds for the purchases of vaccines on an emergency basis for around 10 million nationals. In its first phase, the vaccines will be made available for elderly citizens and health workers.

Pakistan Covid-19 tally

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today said that 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,055 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 22,088 and the total count of infections stood at 349,992.

36,686 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4810182 tests. 784 more patients recovered from the virus, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 320,849 patients.

