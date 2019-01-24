PM Imran orders speedy justice in Sahiwal tragedy     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed speedy justice in Sahiwal incident, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting on police reforms, PM Imran asked to send the challans of those involved in the incident to courts on immediate basis.

Briefing media about the meeting in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like police system would be introduced in Punjab.

He said that the government had decided to bring reforms in Punjab police to improve its performance and service. He said that the cabinet meeting with PM Imran Khan in the chair had decided to bring the responsible of Sahiwal incident to justice.

The minister said that the federal cabinet also approved to establish a new media regularity authority. He said that the government was taking measures to boost the tourism sector in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Finance Minister Asad Umar briefed the cabinet over the economic amendment bill. He said that the government had arranged additional funds for the housing schemes.

