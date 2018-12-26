PM Imran orders to finalize policy on renewable energy by end January

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered to finalize the policy on renewable energy by end of January.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy at his office, PM Imran underscored the need for improved coordination among the relevant departments and addressing governance issues in the energy sector.

According to a statement released from his office, PM Imran emphasized upon the need for timely and accurate estimations about demand and supply in the energy sector so as to avoid any interruption in energy supply.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about demand and supply situation in the power sector, the projections of petroleum and power division for the next six months, the existing energy mix, availability and utilization of indigenous as well as imported gas and way forward towards addressing various issues related to energy sector.

He was also briefed about gas management plans of SNGPL and SSGC for the winter season. The issue of production and storage of furnace oil by the local refineries was also discussed during the meeting, reads the statement.

The prime minister directed that a detailed plan, in consultation with refineries, regarding up gradation of existing facilities and export of surplus furnace oil should be worked out on priority.

The meeting decided that ECC would be briefed, in its next meeting, about the availability of urea stocks in the country and its pricing.

It was decided that a detailed plan would be worked out to ensure optimal utilization of RLNG Terminals. The meeting further decided that power division will submit a monthly DISCO-wise report to the CCoE about transmission and distribution losses and update on recoveries of receivables.

