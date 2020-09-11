PM Imran welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks in Qatar from Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the momentous intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in Qatar starting Saturday, the Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his contentment in a statement on Friday, ARY News reported.

“Finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day,” PM Khan tweeted welcoming the inception of long-awaited talks. He added that it’s the day that the “Afghan people have been yearning for.”

He said that Afghanistan remained embattled with bloodshed and controversies for over 40 years. “For more than 40 years, Afghans have suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed,” and added that Pakistan has endured the fall-out which ensued “terrorism, loss of precious lives, and huge economic cost.”

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI‘s statement on Intra-Afghan Negotiations ​I warmly welcome the announcement regarding commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 Sep 2020. Finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for. pic.twitter.com/aRbSUwLsfJ — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 11, 2020

“I have underlined for a long time that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” the PM said stressing that the only way forward is a “negotiated political settlement”.

It is now for the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively the tweet-thread read. He urged the leaders to secure “an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”. He hoped that all sides “will honour their respective commitments”.

PM noted that Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating Afghan peace and in transpiring the dialogues. “We feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility.”

“Stakeholders must remain resolute in spite of the challenges.”

The PM asserted that the successful culmination of an “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and prosperity”.

He ensured solidarity for Afghan peace and support the cause in its totality. “For its part, Pakistan will continue to remain in full support and solidarity with the Afghan people.”

The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban will take place in Qatar’s capital Doha after a long wait and anticipation.

Qatar’s foreign ministry made the announcement on Thursday.

