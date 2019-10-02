PM Imran phones Bangladesh counterpart, inquires about her health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a telephone call to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to inquire about her health and convey his best wishes, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries.

PM Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, said a press release issued by PM House office.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of seminary students in Islamabad said, “Britishers cunningly destroyed our education system.”

The premier said the government had planned to synchronize the entire education system to create social harmony in the country. “Reforms are being introduced in the education system, which will help uplift the lower strata of the society with the provision of equal opportunities to progress.”

The prime minister lamented that three education systems are being run in the country which leads to injustices and divisions in the society. He said a uniform curriculum is being designed so that all graduates have equal opportunities to grow in their practical life.

