Will leave no stone unturned to give relief to the poor: PM Imran

Imran Khan poor relief

ISLAMABAD: The government is going all-out to ease the burden of price hike on the poor, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

He was chairing a meeting on provision of direct subsidy to the deserving and poor families on purchase of essential commodities including food items.

“Providing relief to the poor is our responsibility,” Prime Minister Khan reiterated. “We are fully cognisant of this responsibility and will go to any extent to fulfill it.” He maintained that the government is giving priority to make the system of subsidy effective and transparent.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the proposed Ehsaas Food Stamp Programme.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar informed the meeting that under this programme direct subsidy will be provided to poor people for the purchase of essential commodities. She said the subsidy will be provided in the most transparent manner.

Prime Minister lauded the proposed programme and directed the authorities concerned to finalise the mechanism and statistics regarding the proposed scheme so that it could be launched at the earliest.

