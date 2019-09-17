PM Imran, Prince Salman discuss situation after attacks at Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed bilateral and regional matters with special focus on the situation after drone attacks at Saudi Oil installations, Saudi press agency reported on Tuesday.

During the telephone conversation, Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack over Saudi oil facilities and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom and its full stand with all its potentials in confronting these sabotage acts which threaten the global economy and the Kingdom’s security.

The drone strikes on the world’s biggest oil exporter come as state oil giant Saudi Aramco had accelerated plans for an initial public offering to as early as this year.

The extent of damage from the drone strikes in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces remain unclear.

Abqaiq is located 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters. It contains the world’s largest oil processing plant, handling crude from the giant Ghawar field and for export to terminals Ras Tanura – the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility – and Juaymah. It also pumps westwards across the kingdom to Red Sea export terminals.

Khurais, 190 km further southwest, contains the country’s second-largest oilfield

