ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday thanked everyone who had donated to the Corona Relief Fund, saying all the money will be audited and nation would be provided details, ARY News reported.

“Coronavirus Relief Fund is being monitored by myself. I want to assure people that the funds would be utilized in a transparent manner,” said PM Imran at the launch of a web portal supporting individuals rendered jobless due to the pandemic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking at a ceremony, he said that the program would benefit those who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus pandemic.

“All those who have lost jobs because of Covid-19 pandemic, they should go to the website and register themselves. Every individual will be provided Rs12000 through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program,” he added.

The prime minister said that Rs80 billion have been disbursed under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to 6.8 million poor and deserving families over a period of three weeks. “It is the first time in the country’s history that such a hefty amount has been disbursed in a short span of time”.

He said the government will contribute Rs4 for each rupee donated to the relief fund.

Referring to the opening of businesses in different parts of the world including New York, the prime minister said govt decided to fully open the construction industry as it will provide job opportunities, especially to the labourers.

He once again appealed to the people to demonstrate discipline and follow precautionary measures to support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that prices of essential items will go down as the price of petrol has reduced by Rs30 per litre in the last month and price of diesel slashed by Rs42.

Comments

comments