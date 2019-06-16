PM Imran to chair PTI’s parliamentary meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s parliamentary party on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The meeting will begin around 3:00 pm at the Parliament house. Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the country and other important matters will come under discussion.

All the elected members of the party have been asked to ensure their presence.

On the other hand, the government has postponed the 41st meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) that was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday).

According to official sources, the decision has been made due to budget sessions of federal and provincial governments.

The CCI meeting was summed to discuss a range of issues, including ones related to the provincial governments and reports on the proposed transfer of Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provinces.

The meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran was to be attended by all the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet in the federal capital.

