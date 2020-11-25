PM Imran rules out complete lockdown, urges public to wear masks

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday once again rejected the closure of businesses, industries, and other economic activities in view of rising novel coronavirus cases during its second wave in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here in Lahore, the prime minister said that Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, urging the public to wear face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

“Covid infections are rapidly increasing and this will increase pressure on our hospitals. The situation can become worse if we did not take precautions,” warned the prime minister.

He said that the government managed to stabilise the national economy after making efforts. The premier directed making nationals aware of the precautionary measures.

The prime minister urged citizens to show unity in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic like they supported the government during the first coronavirus wave. He also appealed to religious scholars to continue supporting the govt’s efforts against the pandemic.

Pakistan was the only Muslim country in the world, which did not close its mosques as our religious scholars played a pivotal role in observing SOPs in mosques, said PM and added that the government has decided not to close factories and other sources of earning in order to save people’s lives from hunger.

While answering a question, PM Khan said he had postponed public rallies to avoid the spread of the contagion and the government will not allow anyone, including the opposition, to endanger the lives of people by holding public rallies.

“Opposition holding public rallies to put pressure on government in order to get NRO,” added PM Imran. He once again urged people to wear face masks as is the easiest way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

