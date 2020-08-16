Web Analytics
PM Imran saved Rs 2,344bn of public money in two years: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Rs2344 billion of the poor people through his strategy and efforts in two years.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the amount saved during the two years was more than the three years developmental budget of Pakistan.

He said the amount includes Reko Diq 1100 billion rupees, Karkay 240 billion rupees, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) 400 billion rupees and IPP 604 billion rupees.

On August 15, Shibli Faraz announced that the federal government had reached an agreement with the independent power producers (IPPs).

He said that they could not unilaterally nullify the agreement with the IPPs, therefore the task force formed by the prime minister reviewed the power agreement.

It was due to the past agreements that the masses were forced to pay hefty bills, the information minister said and added that it has affected local consumers and exports in the country.

