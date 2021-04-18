Web Analytics
Karachi’s Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital to be opened in 2023: PM

Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the building site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister expressed the hope that the facility will be opened in 2023.

The prime minister said cancer hospital will be “twice the size of SKMT Lahore, and “will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities”.

He said that SKMT, Karachi will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

The prime minister broke ground for the hospital, located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, established in the memory of PM Imran Khan’s mother who succumbed to cancer in 1985, has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.

