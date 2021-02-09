KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi next week where he will announce a special package for Sindh districts, ARY News reported.

The governor in a statement said that the Karachi transportation committee will brief PM Imran Khan about the development work carried out in the port city under the Karachi package.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said last week that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sindh province soon.

While addressing a public meeting in Jacobabad, the minister said that he had visited Sindh districts on special instructions of the premier, adding that the prime minister will himself visit and meet with the people of Sindh soon.

Read More: PM Imran Khan likely to visit Karachi next week, says governor Sindh

“PTI govt will announce a special package for various districts of Sindh like it had announced historic packages for Karachi and Balochistan,” the minister said.

Comments

comments