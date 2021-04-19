PM Imran Khan vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his government is committed to the cause of fighting Islamophobia and will soon launch a comprehensive campaign against blasphemy, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for a campaign with the heads of other Muslim states to ensure that people in western countries don’t dare make defamatory statements about Holy Prophet (PBUH).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The prime minister said that everyone loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and that Pakistan was made in the name of Islam. “I have never seen such love for the religion anywhere else,”he pointed out.

PM Khan said blasphemous acts against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. “We have raised the issue at international forums of the United Nations and the European Union,” he added.

He said that damaging public and private properties over blasphemous acts hurts our own people and the country.

The PM performed the ground-breaking of Islamabad Margallah Highway, known as Margalla Avenue. He said the highway project will not only ensure protection of Margalla Hills National Park but also promote tourism by ensuring easy access to Galiyat like picturesque sites.

