PM Imran spends ‘first half of Eid’ with patients at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where he inquired after the health of patients undergoing treatment in the medical facility.

During the visit, the prime minister was given a briefing on the facilities the hospital boasts and challenges it has been facing to handle a large influx of patients from different cities.

He inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards of the medical facility.

“PM Imran Khan spends the first half of his Eid day with those in hospitals and sick. Speaks to patients at PIMS and gets updates from doctors on various matters,” a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of the PTI reads.

“Ehsaas is the word at the core of PM Imran Khan’s governance model.”

