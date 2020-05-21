PM Imran fulfilled promise by publicizing sugar report: Sheikh Rashid   

ISLAMABAD Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise by publicizing the forensic report prepared by sugar inquiry commission, ARY NEWS reported.

“The prime minister went ahead with the investigations despite threats being hurled from the sugar mafia,” he said adding that the report has further called for asking the regulators regarding reasons behind hike in sugar prices.

He said that other than regulators, those who would face action under the findings of the report would be notified soon.

“Omni group and political figures are clearly mentioned in the report,” he said adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name would also be placed on ECL for having shares in the under-probe sugar mills.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be taking action against all those responsible.

He further said that the prime Minister has further directed his Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar to finalize wheat inquiry report soon. “Action will also be taken on wheat inquiry commission soon,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Thursday the government is going to make public a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission formed to fix responsibility for the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Speaking to media alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, he said the report will be made available on the Press Information Department (PID) website today.

The report vindicates what the prime minister has been stating from day one, Shahzad Akbar said.

“It has been the prime minister’s stance that if a businessman joins politics, he will still do business at people’s expense,” he said, adding the people are suffering because certain businessmen have taken the entire industry hostage. According to the report, he revealed sugar mill owners inflicted losses on sugarcane growers consistently.

