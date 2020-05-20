PM appeals to medical workers to register with Covid-19 Telehealth Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the medical workers, especially female doctors to register themselves for the government’s Telehealth Portal in national service during the pandemic, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony here in Islamabad, the prime minister expressed confidence that the entire nation will work together to confront the threat posed by Covid-19.

He added that lady doctors should render their services through the health portal as their advice during will be useful for women living in rural areas.

“Even when coronavirus ends, this ‘TeleHealth Portal’ will continue,” he added.

“We have to live with this virus for some time until a vaccine is developed,” he said and added that even advanced countries with much more resources are unable to cope with the situation.

He was of the view that the Covid-19 situation is not so bad in Pakistan as compared with other countries, especially in the United States and Europe.

Commenting over Corona Relief Tiger Force, PM Imran said, “A large number of health professionals are also registered on a voluntary basis to play their role”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the team of Digital Pakistan for realization of the project at a very critical time.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Adrus gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on Telehealth Portal. She said citizens can contact any doctor through this free service.

