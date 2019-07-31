ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed matters of bilateral relations and regional situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister thanked the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over releasing 700 Pakistani prisoners. He also thanked UAE for supporting Pakistan on the matter of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Premier said that Pakistan values its relations with the United Arab Emirates. He said cooperation between the countries is of vital importance.

Earlier on July 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss matters related to the Afghan peace process.

Read More: Turkish President Erdogan, PM Imran Khan discuss Afghan peace process

Bilateral relations, Kashmir issue and other regional issues also discussed in President Erdogan’s phone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan also invited Erdogan to visit Pakistan and participate in the council session of the Pak-Turk strategic cooperation scheduled in Islamabad this year

Comments

comments