PM Imran telephones Malaysian counterpart, discusses Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Muhammad and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation in India Occupied Kashmir with him, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation today, PM Khan regretted doing away with Kashmir’s special status is a breach of international conventions and will play havoc with regional peace.

This step will further sour ties between the two nuclear-armed countries, he stressed.

The Malaysian prime minister said his country is keeping an eye on the situation in IOK.

PM Mahathir said he is looking forward to meet PM Imran Khan during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

Earlier today, India scraped Article 370 of its constitution, doing away with the special status of Kashmir.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution.

India’s BJP government moved the bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) seeking to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members protest.

