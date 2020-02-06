PM Imran to address Kashmir solidarity rally in AJK today

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Azad Kashmir’s city Mirpur today (Thursday) where he will address a Kashmir ‘solidarity rally’ at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq will receive PM Imran upon his at Mirpur stadium. He will also inaugurate the largest orphan house court of South Asia in AJK.

The prime minister will meet orphans at court educational complex and eat a meal with them.

Meanwhile, all arrangements of public gathering have been finalized at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

PM Imran on Wednesday addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that it was his belief that Kashmir will now be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory.

Modi has committed a blunder on August 05 and he could not step back from it now, he said adding that his entire campaign was based on anti-Pakistan rhetoric and was bent upon implementing his extremist RSS-ideology after coming into power.

I raised the Kashmir issue at every international forum and exposed the RSS-agenda followed by the incumbent Indian government, he said.

The prime minister said that he raised the issue with Donald Trump thrice as repeating it once would not matter due to the business interests between the two states.

He said that the citizenship bill has endangered all minorities in India and the RSS goons are now operating as Hitler in the country.

“The true face of India is now exposed before the international community and they also realized that a movement has initiated from within the state against such policies,” he said.

Imran Khan said history has proved that Hindutva-thinking has led to mass killings in the past. “The world has started to understand our narrative on the issue as policies-based on hatred will always bring dictator and bloodbath.”

