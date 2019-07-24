PM Imran to get exemplary reception on his return from successful US visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to give an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return from the successful US visit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI’s Central Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani in a statement said that nation has got the right leadership after a wait of many decades.

PTI leader said that PM Imran had achieved historic successes during his visit to the United States and the whole nation is jubilant and enthusiastic on the accomplishments.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has asked the party workers to reach New Islamabad International Airport in large numbers to welcome their beloved leader.

On the other hand, PTI has announced to celebrate July 25 as Thanksgiving Day.

PTI’s Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Niazi has directed all the central and district bodies of the party to celebrate the day in a befitting manner as the nation has shown trust in the party’s policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for homeland after completing his historic three-day visit to the United States (US).

PM along with his delegation left for Pakistan via-Qatar in a private airline. Before leaving to Pakistan, the premier had meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership in the US.

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls for relations with US on equal footings

During his three day visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Addressing the US Congressmen, PM Khan had said, Pakistan was fighting the US war of terror as Pakistan had nothing to do with the 9/11, Al Qaida was in Afghanistan and there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan.

