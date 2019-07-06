PM Imran to visit Russia on President Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Russia in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed the prime minister will attend as a special guest the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Russia’s president had extended the invitation to the prime minister during the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, which the latter had accepted.

Sources quoted President Putin as saying that he would be happy if the prime minister attended the conference in Russia.

PM Khan assured the Russian president of his participation in the conference in Russia, they added.

Last month, PM Khan had held an informal meeting with President Putin during a dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan president in honour of heads of the SCO. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

