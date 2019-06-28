ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque has confirmed that United States has sent an official invitation to PM Imran for the USA visit, ARY News reported on Friday.

Meeting between PM Imran and US President Donald Trump has been finalized which will take place at White House, said Naeemul Haq.

The PTI leader said that the meeting will discuss the US-Taliban peace talks. He further said the PM Imran’s visit to the US will intensify the Afghan peace process.

He said that PM Imran met with Afghan president in Makkah and during the meeting, both leaders discussed the Afghan process in detail.

Read More: PM Khan, Afghan President discuss bilateral ties

Earlier on Thursday, ARY News had informed that PM Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States on July 20.

According to sources, high-level contact between both countries was made on Thursday according to which PM Imran was expected to visit the US in the next month.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be accompanying the premier.

Comments

comments