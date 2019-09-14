PM Imran vigorously raising Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday the Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of the charter of the United Nations and international laws.

Talking to media here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been vigorously and effectively raising the Kashmir issue the world over and it has now been internationalised owing to his endeavors.

Qureshi said that today, congressmen, representatives of House of Commons and European Parliament are also discussing the Kashmir issue and realising its gravity.

He said the brutal Indian forces are perpetrating horrendous violence on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir to suppress their freedom movement.

He said the Indian forces attacked Imam Bargahs on the day of Ashura and the Kashmiris were not allowed to offer the prayer of Eid as well.

Qureshi said he exposed the ugly face of India in Geneva.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the case of occupied Kashmir during his address to the UN General Assembly on 27th of this month.

The foreign minister also commended the role of national and international media over highlighting the Kashmir issue in an effective manner.

