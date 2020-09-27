PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Peshawar on Monday for a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and other prominent figures of the province.

PM Imran Khan, accompanied by a delegation comprising several ministers, will also visit Mohmand district of KP on 28th of September.

Read More: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Peshawar BRT project

Earlier on August 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

He had received a briefing on the functioning of the project after the inauguration. He had been accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and other government officials on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister had said he had reservations about the project at first, but he was wrong and the then KP CM, Pervaiz Khattak, turned to be right. He had congratulated him over the inauguration of the third generation transport facility in the provincial capital.

Comments

comments