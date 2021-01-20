PDM is all the thugs grouping up against Pakistan, PM Khan says

WAZIRISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his South Waziristan visit on Wednesday spoke with the journalists saying people ask where is the Welfare State of Medina and the Naya Pakistan that he had promised to which he said even the real state of Medina did not pan out in a single day, ARY News reported.

He said the government is trying in the best of its capacities to turn Pakistan into a welfare state and each institution in Pakistan has been introducing reforms in its system to this effect.

Separately on the accountability of the leaders who have governed the country in the past, he said reiterating his position that while Pervez Musharraf had to yield to PML-N and PPP leaders in giving them an NRO, he sure would not.

When a thief assumes the role of a country’s leader, that country cannot prosper, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an apparent reference to erstwhile government leader since the past two tenures.

He also spoke of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance saying this was an alliance of all the thieves falling in line together against Pakistan.

READ: PM Imran announces activation of 3G/4G services in Waziristan

It may be noted that earlier today before the press briefing, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the activation of 3G/4G broadband services in Waziristan from today.

PM Imran Khan made the announcement in a ceremony held in Wana during his visit to the South Waziristan today for inaugurating different uplift projects for the tribal people.

While addressing a ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Program, the premier said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has prioritised to develop tribal areas and Balochistan. He vowed that maximum efforts will be made for tribesmen by providing all education facilities including colleges, schools, universities and scholarships. He announced to establish a technical college in tribal areas in order to groom technical skills of youth.

Comments

comments