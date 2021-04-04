Web Analytics
PM Imran wishes Christian citizens ‘a happy Easter’

PM Imran Khan Easter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to popular microblogging site Twitter on Sunday to wish the Christian community “a happy Easter”.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter,” he tweeted.

Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated by the Christians every year around the world.

The day usually celebrated on first Sunday after the full moon marks the culmination of the 40 day period of fasting called Lent. This year Easter falls on Sunday (April 04).

