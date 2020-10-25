PM Imran demands Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook asking to place a ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook, ARY News reported.

In his letter, the prime minister demanded Zukerberg to impose a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam that has been put in place for the Holocaust.

“I am writing to draw your attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook. I appreciate your taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticizes or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe as Nazis spread across Europe.”

“However, today we are seeing a similar pogrom against Muslims in different parts of the world. Unfortunately, in some states, Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights and their democratic personal choices from dress to worship,” he said in his letter to Facebook CEO.

He further said that the publication of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Holy Prophet (PBUH) has been allowed in France which will lead to further polarization and marginalization of Muslims in France.

“How will the French distinguish between radical extremist Muslim citizens and the mainstream Muslim citizenry of Islam? We have seen how marginalization inevitably leads to extremism – something the world does not need.”

“Given the rampant abuse and vilification of Muslims on social media platforms, I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” the prime minister wrote.

Imran Khan said the message of hate must be banned in total – one cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others.

“Nor should the world have to wait for a pogrom against Muslims, which is ongoing in countries like India and in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to be completed before Islamophobia is banned. This in itself is reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalization,” the letter stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the publication of blasphemous cartoons to target Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France and said that President Emmanuel Macron attacked and hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world.

PM Imran Khan said in a series of Twitter messages that the last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation and public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists.

