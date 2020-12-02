PM Khan inaugurates two new national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area.

The newly notified ‘Himalaya National Park’ and the ‘Nanga Parbat NP’ comprise unique ecological areas with very rich high altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, Ibex, Markhors and Blue Sheep.

These two National Parks have been announced under the PMs “Protected Areas Initiative” which is aiming to ensure the protection and preservation of Pakistan’s natural assets through designation and management as National Parks.

While addressing a news conference, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that these parks will comprise five percent area of Gilgit Baltistan, while it will form a nature corridor between Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik Amin said the PM Imran Khan also launched National Parks Service under which jobs will be provided to five thousand GB youth.

Read More: Sense of deprivation to be removed by granting provincial status to GB: PM

He said arrangements have also been made for natural breeding of Laddakh Urial, which will be a unique experience to enhance population of the endangered species.

Along with the announcement of these two National Parks, a globally unique Nature Corridor has also been formed which traverses a high altitude area (over 10000 feet height) and connects the provinces of KPK and AJK through GB.

Comments

comments