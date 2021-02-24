PM inaugurates Sri Lanka’s High Performance Sports Complex

COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Colombo on a two-day official visit, tweeted on Wednesday that he inaugurated Sri Lanka’s High Performance Sports Complex.

“It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats invited on the occasion who had played against me,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan met with President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President Secretariat.

“Had an excellent mtg with President of Sri Lanka @GotabayaR. We discussed our common passion about poverty alleviation esp in our rural areas. We also exchanged views on how to give farmers more for their produce & get cheaper food & fruits to the population by using technology to eliminate middle men,” he said.

“We also discussed other dimensions of our extensive ties to strengthen political & trade ties for our mutual benefit.”

Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa tweeted: “Humbled & honored to have hosted HE the Great @ImranKhanPTI to lunch together with the great sportsmen & women of #LKA. Thank you for gracing us & coming forward to assist in the development of #LKA sport. Excellency your words of encouragement will forever remain etched in hearts!”

