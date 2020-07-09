PM to inaugurate infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad today: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center today, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar, in a Tweet, said that 250-bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record 40 days.

“PM will inaugurate a specialized 250 bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad today. The hospital was built by NDMA in just 40 days to meet the needs due to the covid pandemic,” he tweeted.

PM @ImranKhanPTI will inaugurate a specialized 250 bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad today. The hospital was built by NDMA in just 40 days to meet the needs due to the covid pandemic — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2020

As many as 3,359 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 240,847.

61 more people fell prey to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,983, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus.

3,359 new cases were detected when 24,333 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours. 90,594 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 145,311 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

More than 1.491 tests have been conducted across the country.

99,362 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 84, 587 in Punjab, 29,052 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,052 in Balochistan, 13,731 in Islamabad, 1,459 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,605 in Gilgit Baltistan.

