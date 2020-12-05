Satisfaction comes from spirituality: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Little people know the kind of life I have led with all the fame and cultural diversity teaching me what I knew in my youth rather than any books, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on Saturday

The Prime Minister in his exclusive interview today on a private television channel said as he had gone to England at an age of 18 years and then started officially his cricketing carrier, it followed with his pass into celebrity circle where he got to see global influencers from an up-close.

He said the colonial mindset following British colonies has taken over our culture and people’s lives, with English culture and language becoming prime priorities.

The Prime Minsiter said he learned from dissecting all his ideas and the comparison between the two cultures noting that there was a captivating influence of colonial mindset on our society even after their physical perch had gone away.

However, PM Khan said, there is social welfare in the West which we should look up to and that the first time he knew what a social welfare concept was when he had gone to England but, he stressed, our only strength is our family system which cannot be replaced.

Even in the West, the PM underscored, with the onslaught of drugs, immorality and divorces there, their youth strayed away blatantly and even their social system took a hit.

He also said our so-called liberal people who are actually just Westernized minds lack the capacity to actually see through the differences between both societies as they generalize everything drawing from Western examples.

We need a thinker like great Allama Iqbal, said Imran Khan, who can breakdown societies who understand the weaknesses and strengths of societies without simply importing alien ideas without due thought process and comparative analysis.

