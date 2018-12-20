PM to raise IoK issue with UN’s secretary general today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said, Prime Minister Imran Khan will talk to the United Nations’ Secretary General today (Thursday) about worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet held, here today in Islamabad, the minister said that the cabinet expressed concern over increasing brutalities of the India forces in the occupied valley.

“Prime minister will raise the issue of IoK with secretary general of UN today”, he continued.

Apprising the media about other main decisions taken by the federal cabinet today, Fawad Chaudhry said that master plans of major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be prepared as well as direction has been made to prepare master plan for Islamabad.

“Prime minister has prohibited from any deduction from FATA fund,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that rs 1.63billion were released for FATA.

The information minister said Pakistan will remain ‘neutral’ over Yemen issue, while UAE will announce a package for Pakistan in near future.

He said ministers were asked to reduced their foreign trips, as a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s austerity campaign.

Fawad Hussain also said that Cabinet has also given the approval of licenses for some new air lines. He said that we want to ease the Visa facilities for foreign journalists and creating more facilities for the tourists visiting the Pakistan.

Highlighting the Islamabad’s efforts for Afghanistan in diverse fields, the minister said Pakistan government is building a kidney hospital in Kabul, aimed to facilitate the masses living over there.

Criticizing the opposition parties, Mr Fawad said opposition’s aim is to create hindrance in process of legislation in upper and lower house of the parliament.

Replying to a query, he said no minister has commented on the JIT report filed in the top court earlier today by FIA, formed to probe money laundering scam. JIT has submitted sealed report in the Supreme Court today, he added.

