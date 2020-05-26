PM Johnson says Britain could reopen stores on June 15

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15 if the coronavirus remains contained.

“On June 15, we intend to allow all non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen,” Johnson told reporters, stressing that this “will be contingent upon progress against” the disease.

Britain’s official death toll of 36,914 is Europe’s highest.

But the number of new deaths and infections has fallen sharply from its peak and the country is on course to reopen outdoor markets as well as schools for younger children on June 1.

“Because of the progress we are making, I can, with confidence, put the British people on notice of the changes we intend to introduce as we move into Step Two,” Johnson said.

He said classes can resume for the oldest children on June 15.

“We are asking schools gradually to reopen,” he said.

“I am confident that the common sense of the British people will see us through.”

Global coronavirus cases

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 346,416 lives across the world and more than 5.4 million infections have been detected.

The drop in the total numbers of deaths is due to Spain’s revision of its toll downwards by nearly 2,000.

At least 5,453,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,133,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

The US is the worst-hit country with 97,948 deaths from 1,653,390 cases. At least 366,736 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,914 deaths from 261,984 cases, Italy with 32,877 from 230,158 cases, France with 28,457 deaths and 182,942 cases and Spain at 26,834 deaths and 235,400 cases.

Comments

comments