PM Imran to inaugurate Kamyab Jawan Program on October 17

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the “Kamyab Jawan Program” on October 17 for the welfare of youth across the country youth.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister (PM) about the program being planned for the socio-economic development of youth to enable them to play their productive role in the progress of the country. Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed that under this program, a special portal will be developed which will keep a credible record of all the beneficiaries of the program at the central level.

The statement said all preparations have been finalized to launch the program on October 17.

This program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

