PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the tribal districts, ARY News reported.

Talking to the cabinet members of the provincial government, who called on him in Peshawar, PM Imran directed them to regularly visit their constituencies to ensure speedy addressal of problems faced by the masses. “Serving the poor is the real success,” he added.

He also issued directions to improve the mobile and internet coverage in the tribal districts. The prime minister stressed for promoting tourism in the province. He said that it will enhance revenue and create job opportunities.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of cheques amongst successful applicants under Kamyab Jawan program in Peshawar today, PM Imran said that small and medium enterprises have an important role to generate economic activities. He, however, regretted that this sector was ignored in the past.

Imran Khan stressed the need for evolving such a system under which the banks fully support the business ideas of the youth. He said this is important to exploit the true potential of our youth.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the interest of the youth in the livestock sector. He hoped the youth will run this sector on scientific lines which will help significantly bolster its production.

The prime minister said loans will also be given to the people of tribal districts which lag behind in development. He announced that the next program of cheques distribution under Kamyab Jawan Program will be held in South Waziristan.

Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed its economic team for uninterrupted disbursement of loans under the Kamyab Jawan programme and decided to constitute a steering committee headed by the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

PM Imran Khan had chaired a review session for Kamyab Jawan programme which was launched last year for the socio-economic development of the youth in the country. Usman Dar had given a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the disbursement of loans under the programme.

