PM Khan orders action against electricity, gas thieves

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for a across the board action against elements involved in electricity and gas pilferage, ARY News reported on Friday.

This he stated while chairing a meeting in Islamabad, to review problems being faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government in energy sector.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Umar Ayub, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and other high-ups of the concerned departments.

Mr Umar Ayub, briefed the participants of the meeting about the steps being taken by his ministry to overcome the energy theft, whereas the petroleum minister apprised the meeting about supply of gas in KP.

Read more: PM directs to bring electricity tariff, crackdown on power theft

Mr Khan, while extending support of the federal government, directed the concerned ministries for immediate solution of the energy issues at the provincial level.

He said it is unacceptable that common people suffer due to theft and mismanagement of others.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan on Saturday (December 1) had said special cable would be laid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome the stealing of electricity besides upgrading grid stations.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, Umar Ayub Khan had said the government was making all out efforts to control line losses and theft of electricity.

Comments

comments