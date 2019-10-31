PM Khan prides on ‘best economic team’ to ride out choppy waters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan was South Asia’s fastest developing state in the 1960s but unfortunately, “we veered off the course over the subsequent years and got sidetracked into making a quick buck by fair or foul means.”

He added our society degenerated because of rampant corruption, bad governance, and weakening of state institutions.

Speaking at an exhibition, Prime Minister Khan said it is a matter of pride that the country has gotten the best economic team to navigate the economic challenges. The country is on the path to stabilisation, he added.

He said the government will facilitate the businessmen in wealth creation for the improvement of the national economy. He added more wealth creation leads to more share in the form of taxes that ultimately plays a role in the development of the economy.

He said with collection of more revenue, the government will be able to launch projects on poverty eradication and social welfare.

The prime minister said despite having a narrow fiscal space, the incumbent government launched a large social welfare program titled Ehsaas, under which various projects are being launched for poverty alleviation and welfare of public.

Terming youth of the country as a great asset, PM Khan said the programmes have been launched to harness the potential of this important segment of the population for growth of the economy. He added similar efforts are afoot to bring the women into the mainstream.

