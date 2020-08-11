PM Khan to inaugurate BRT Peshawar project on August 13

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project on August 13, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan and others will accompany PM Khan.

It may be noted that the long-awaited project is being inaugurated on August 13 after six deadlines. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced the fares for the BRT service.

According to documentation, the minimum bus fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be Rs15 while a maximum fare of Rs 50 has been set by the provincial government.

Read more: BRT Peshawar probe: SC declares PHC’s verdict ‘null & void’

On April 25, the Supreme Court had extended stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling over BRT Peshawar project.

The verdict of the PHC was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

Comments

comments