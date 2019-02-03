PM Khan chairs high-level meetings in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Kha arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit on Sunday (today) and presided over high-level meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

According to the details, the meetings are underway at the Chief Minister House.

Sources said, the chief minister briefed PM Khan on security situation, police reforms and the investigations carried out in Sahiwal incident. While a one-on-one meeting was also held between the premier and the Governor Punjab.

Read More: PM Khan promises reforms in Punjab police after Sahiwal incident

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on January 21, had promised reforms in Punjab police after the Sahiwal incident and had said anyone found guilty will be given an “exemplary punishment.”

Recently, in a tweet, the incumbent premier said the grief and anger of the people of Pakistan over the Sahiwal incident was understandable and justified.

“I assure the nation that when I return from Qatar not only will the guilty be given exemplary punishment, but I will review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it,” he tweeted.

