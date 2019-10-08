PM Khan, Chinese counterpart discuss CPEC projects, Kashmir crisis

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

The exchange of views particularly covered strengthening of bilateral economic partnership, according to a press release.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Khan was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by a 19-gun salute.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and the Chairman BOI were also in attendance.

The bilateral talks were followed by a banquet hosted by Premier Li.

Extending felicitations on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, PM Khan underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and contributed to peace, development, and stability in the region.

He emphasised that expeditious completion of CPEC projects was the foremost priority of his government as this transformational project was pivotal to accelerating Pakistan’s economic development and regional prosperity.

Premier Li was apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.

The Chinese premier thanked Prime Minister Khan over measures to advance CPEC projects and maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral trade and explored ways of increasing Pakistan’s exports to China.

Both leaders agreed that the implementation of the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Other areas of potential collaboration discussed between the two sides included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry and science & technology. The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situations in IoJK.

PM Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown. Both leaders maintained that frequent and substantive bilateral exchanges were contributing to elevating the All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership to new heights and were reinforcing people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also witnessed signing of various agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity

