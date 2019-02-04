PM Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive reaches to the airports

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive has kicked-off at all the airports of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

New saplings are being planted at all airports of the country on the directions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to counter environmental challenges.

In this regard, Secretary Aviation has also penned a letter to the Director P&D to take the project as ‘mega one’

Back in the month of October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the countrywide ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

“This campaign is for our future. Everyone has to partake in it,” the prime minister urged, lamenting: “Pakistan is a gift but unfortunately we haven’t paid attention to its beautification.”

He vowed to make Pakistan a clean and green country by stretching the campaign to every part of the country.

The prime minister said India faced the same problems as Pakistan but overcame the issues relating to cleanliness in the past four years.

The cleanliness drive has three aspects, Mr Khan explained and added the first aspect of the drive is spreading awareness among people, especially children, about importance of sanitation and thus incorporate a lesson in this regard in school syllabus of grade-1 to 5.

Secondly, he said, the people will be given awareness about dumping sites. He added his government will overcome load-shedding by generating electricity from trash.

The prime minister said there will be contests regarding sanitation at tehsil level every two months and the official concerned would be rewarded or penalized on the basis of state of cleanliness in their areas.

