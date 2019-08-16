PM Khan discusses Kashmir issue with President Trump on phone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the current situation in India held Kashmir with US President Donald Trump ahead of an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking to media, relayed PM Khan had a telephonic conversation with the US president, during which the former apprised the latter of Islamabad’s stance on India’s unilateral decision to annex Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s concern on recent developments in held Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace.

He took the US President into confidence regarding the UN Security Council meeting today in which Kashmir issue is being discussed.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The prime minsiter said Pakistan has been playing a constructive role to bring peace in Afghanistan and it made efforts in the past and will do so in future too.

The foreign minister said the conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment.

They also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue, he added.

He said Pakistan has reached out to four out of the five permanent members of the UNSC.

Besides, FM Qureshi said Pakistan contacted G5 countries and that PM Khan is also trying to reach out to the French president to apprise him of Pakistan’s viewpoint on the Kashmir issue.

The UN Security Council will hold a consultative meeting in New York today to discuss Pakistan’s request to debate on India’s act to abolish the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The closed-door meeting to be held under “Pakistan-India” agenda item at about 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time will decide how to proceed further on the issue.

The UN political department will brief the Security Council on situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter to President of UN Security Council seeking a meeting of the highest world body after India abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir. Subsequently, China supported Pakistan’s request for holding the meeting.

