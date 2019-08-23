PM Khan, German chancellor discuss Kashmir crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a phone call on Friday discussed the Kashmir crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The prime minister informed Ms Merkel that India’s illegal and unilateral action to end occupied Kashmir’s special status is in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the occupied territory, including a complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and a severe shortage of food and medicines.

PM Khan stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in a massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

He also expressed concerns on “some false flag operation” staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir crisis.

The prime minister emphasised that India’s actions carry serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation.

She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together for peace and stability in the region.

