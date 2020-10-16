PM Khan to inaugurate first-ever local cardiac stent producing unit today: Fawad

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the first-ever local cardiac stent producing unit in the country at NUST University today (Friday), ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has achieved another milestone in the medical field as it will be inducted in a few countries that produce cardiac stents.

In March 2020, the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to produce heart stents locally.

Read more: SC wants audit of Rs37m given to scientist for producing heart stent

The DRAP had issued a license to the NUST to produce heart stents domestically.

