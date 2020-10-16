PM Khan to inaugurate first-ever local cardiac stent producing unit today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the first-ever local cardiac stent producing unit in the country at NUST University today (Friday), ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has achieved another milestone in the medical field as it will be inducted in a few countries that produce cardiac stents.

میڈیکل ٹیکنالوجی میں پاکستان کا ایک اور بڑا قدم،آج وزیر اعظم NUST سائنس پارک میں Heart Stunts مینو فیکچرنگ کا افتتاح کر رہے ہیں،یہSTUNTs یورپین اسٹنڈرڈز کے مطابق ہیں اس سہولت کے نتیجے میں پاکستان دنیا کے چند ممالک میں شامل ہو گیا ہے جو Stunts بنانے کی میڈیکل ٹیکنالوجی کے حامل ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 16, 2020

In March 2020, the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to produce heart stents locally.

Read more: SC wants audit of Rs37m given to scientist for producing heart stent

The DRAP had issued a license to the NUST to produce heart stents domestically.

