PM Khan leaves for Qatar on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, ARY News reported on Monday.

“The prime minister will call on Emir of Qatar and hold a meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal during the visit.

PM Khan will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.

According to details, PM Imran will hold meetings with the leadership and discuss the bilateral relations and regional situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the adviser on trade will also accompany the premier on his sixth foreign visit since assuming the officer of the prime minister.

Earlier this month, PM Khan embarked on a two-day visit to Turkey to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The prime minister had arrived in Ankara on Jan 3 and held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apart from other senior officials during the tour.

The two leaders had exchanged views on the entire spectrum of Turkey – Pakistan bilateral “heart-to-heart” relationship as well as issues of regional and international importance, the leaders of the two countries. They agreed to further strengthening the existing economic, trade and commercial relations between the two countries;

The premier also addressed a business forum in Turkey to offer attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Comments

comments