PM Khan makes stopover in Doha on way back home

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying PM Khan.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

