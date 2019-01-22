PM Khan to attend NA session tomorrow: Naeemul Haq

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq has said PM Khan will attend the National Assembly budget session tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will present a mini budget in the session of the National Assembly tomorrow.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister Punjab are annoyed over the Sahiwal incident.

Giving reference of the model town carnage and killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Haq said PTI government is striving to bring real change in the country to protect the people of Pakistan.

“Our struggle is for changing the current system not fighting against anyone,” he maintained.

The PM’s special assistant said the matter is not complicated which require 20 to 25 days to probe, “It is crystal clear who opened fire over the family are the culprits”.

Terming the Sahiwal incident a challenge for the PTI government, Naeemul Haq said justice will be dispensed in the light of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) findings, culprits will be awarded an exemplary punishment, he vowed.

He said the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was handed over to Shehbaz Sharif by keeping national unity in the view.

